Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with loyalist MLAs, may meet Congress chief

Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and Congress' State President Sachin Pilot may talk to party chief Sonia Gandhi on July 12 regarding the developing political crisis in the state, reported News18.

According to the report, Pilot reached Delhi on July 12 with some of his loyalist MLAs.

Pilot’s expected meeting with the Congress President comes a day after he met her close aide and senior party leader Ahmed Patel on July 11.

In his meeting with Patel, Pilot told him that the chief minister was trying to “sideline” him and was given assurances that “injustice will not be allowed to happen to him”, said the report quoting sources.

The meetings come up following the allegation of horse-trading levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chief minister has alleged that attempts were being made to destablise the state government and the government chief whip had filed complaints with the special operations group (SOG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) demanding an inquiry into the case ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for three seats in the state last month.

Pilot, with 23 MLAs on his side, believes that the inquiry ordered by Gehlot against three Independent MLAs for alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls last month was also a way to target his camp, said the report citing its sources.

The rift between Gehlot and Pilot has sent alarm bells ringing in Congress high command as it threatens of a similar scenario of Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out the government with his MLAs, leading to the downfall of the Congress in the state, the report suggested.