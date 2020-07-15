App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:44 AM IST

Rajasthan political crisis: Not joining BJP, says former deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on July 15 said that "I am not joining the BJP", asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.

Close

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:32 am

tags #India #Politics

