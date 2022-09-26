Rajasthan Political Crisis: MLAs resign as AICC observers slated to submit report to top leadership

(Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters with speaker CP Joshi at his residence. Today, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi and submit the report to the top leadership.

The resignations were submitted just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday convened to select Gehlot's successor. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200.

The loyalists headed to Speaker CP Joshi's home after a long meeting in the evening at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Meanwhile, Gehlot and Congress observers Kharge and Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting at the chief minister's home.

Read More | Rajasthan crisis: Central leaders to persuade Congress MLAs to hold one-to-one meeting

Today, Kharge and Maken, who had waited in vain for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting on Sunday, were trying to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one by one in an effort to defuse the political crisis.

Before setting off for Joshi's home, some Gehlot loyalists had said the next CM should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis.

Food minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday said democracy runs on numbers and whoever has the support of MLAs will be the state's next chief minister.

Read More | New generation should get chance now: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot fuels leadership change buzz

Meanwhile, deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan legislative assembly, Rajendra Singh Rathore, said that the CM should call an emergency cabinet meeting to dissolve the Assembly, and BJP has nothing to do with this. "This government (Rajasthan) arose with an internal dispute, which is still ongoing. For the first time, MLAs have defied their high command. This 'naatak' shouldn't happen, enough with this drama. Sometimes they stay in hotels for days, other times the leaders who run the government go into another party; nothing can be more unfortunate," he said.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur also spoke to reporters about Rajasthan's political crisis and Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo', now it has started in Rajasthan. This fight of Congress shows that they just want to enjoy power, don't want to serve the public. Congress has neither direction nor a leader," he said.

Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018.

The high command then chose Gehlot as CM for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.

(Inputs from PTI)