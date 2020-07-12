Rajasthan political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia tweets on Sachin Pilot, says 'talent and capability find little credence in Congress'

Former senior Congressman from Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 12 took a swipe at his former party and the developments in Rajasthan in a tweet, stating that "talent and capability find "little credence" there.



Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia .

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the Congress, leading to the collapse of the the Kamal Nath government in March following which the BJP returned to power in the state.

Pilot had termed Scindia's switching over the BJP as "unfortunate".

"Unfortunate to see Scindia parting ways with the Congress. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot had said then.