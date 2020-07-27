App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan political crisis: HC dismisses BJP's petition against merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress

The merger further bolstered the Gehlot-led government in the state, pushing its tally up to 107 in a house of 200

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the political crisis that the Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation in Rajasthan is mired in, the high court on July 27 dismissed a petition questioning the Speaker's inaction on a complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

The writ petition was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar on July 24 and was taken up for hearing by the court earlier today. Dilawar had filed the complaint in March wherein he had sought disqualification of the legislators.

As the Speaker had already passed an order on the complaint, the high court dismissed the petition.

This came a day after the BSP issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

The six MLAs — Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha — won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets. On Septemebr 16, 2019, they applied for merger as a group with the Congress and the Speaker later passed an order declaring that the six MLAs would be treated as an integral part of the Congress.

The merger further bolstered the Gehlot-led government in the state, pushing its tally up to 107 in a house of 200.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #Politics #Rajasthan

