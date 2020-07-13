App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says 'doors still open' for Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan's Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who is also the chief of Congress' state unit, had earlier claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Ashok Gehlot government is now in minority.

PTI

The Congress, on July 13, said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly.

“Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs,” senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters here ahead of a crucial state legislature party meeting.

He said those who want to attend it should call up Avinash Pande, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Rajasthan political crisis

Pande, Surjewala and Ajay Maken were rushed to Jaipur ahead of the meeting amid a power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party, on July 13 night claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Gehlot government is now in minority.

The claim has been rejected by the Congress. The party says 109 MLAs have already expressed support for Gehlot.

The Congress Legislative Party meeting was supposed to have begun at 10.30 am, but has been delayed.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 01:01 pm

