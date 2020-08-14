Rajasthan political crisis | Congress likely to move confidence motion in assembly amid Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot truce

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is likely to move a confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly during the session that begins on August 14, news reports suggest.

The indication came at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by Gehlot on August 13. The meeting was attended by his former deputy Sachin Pilot, among others.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial manner in which discussions were held on moving the confidence motion in the assembly. All the MLAs pledged that they will work with unity under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” news agency PTI quoted All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande as saying.

Earlier on August 13, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it will move a no-confidence motion during the session.

The ruling Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 72.

Yet, according to PRS Legislative Research, the confidence motion is not listed in August 14's House business. Instead, eight ordinances are set to be tabled and a discussion on COVID-19 is planned.

The assembly session is set to begin days after Congress’ leadership announced Pilot’s return to the party-fold along with 18 other Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who were seen as his supporters.

Talking about Pilot's open rebellion and return to the party, Gehlot asked legislators to "forget what has happened", reports suggest.

In his first address after he was removed as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Pilot thanked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to work as the party's state chief for so long.

After the meeting was over, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters that the party will stand united and will "fight it out" in the assembly.

“Everything went on well. Now the Congress party is united. We will fight against the BJP's bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha, Congress party will stand united and will fight it out,” Venugopal told reporters.

On August 13, all eyes were on the Gehlot-Pilot meeting, who came face-to-face for the first time after the month-long political crisis which began after the latter, along with 18 other MLAs of the party, openly rebelled against the chief minister.

Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week of the top Congress leadership in Delhi.

AICC general secretaries Venugopal and Pande, National Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, senior leader Ajay Maken and the new PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara were present in the brief meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)