Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan political crisis | Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government wins floor test

The trust vote came after a month-long political crisis in Rajasthan which erupted with the rebellion by then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

Moneycontrol News

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly on August 14.

It was not immediately clear votes of how many members did Gehlot’s government garner in the House. The ruling Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 72.

After the trust vote, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that the vote of confidence was passed with a "very good majority".

"Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government," Pilot said.

"This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely," Pilot added.

The Assembly convened at 11.00 am and paid tributes to former Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and other leaders who passed away recently. After the obituary reference, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1.00 pm.

The House debated the confidence motion after convening again at 1.00 pm, before voting.

Special seating arrangements were made in the Assembly to maintain social distancing in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The session came after a month-long political crisis in the state which erupted with the rebellion by then deputy chief minister Pilot and 18 other Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajasthan political crisis

