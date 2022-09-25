Rajasthan political crisis: All MLAs angry and are resigning, says Cabinet minister

Ashok Gehlot (left) and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo credit: AFP/File)

High drama has unfolded on September 25 after party workers and MLAs expressed that they are upset by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's decision to contest the Congress presidential poll and are willing to resign, news agency ANI reported.



Jaipur, Rajasthan: All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them: Pratap Singh Khachariyawas pic.twitter.com/xUFlx3lUPV

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2022

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Cabinet Minister in Gehlot's party stated that all the party MLAs are angry and are resigning. "We are going to the party president for that," he said.

Moreover, some Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are loyal to Gehlot, are also heading to Speaker C P Joshi's home to submit resignations.

The development comes ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called today evening in what appears to be an exercise to pick the successor of Gehlot.

Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, along with Gehlot, reached the chief minister's residence where the Congress Legislature Party meeting was to be held. Pilot reached there separately. About 25 legislators were present there, according to PTI sources.

The 71-year-old leader is expected to quit as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a 'one-man one-post policy.

The upcoming CLP meeting is also seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of senior party leader Sachin Pilot being made the next chief minister.

Some participants said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in toppling it, a veiled reference to Pilot.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.

The CLP meeting was scheduled to begin at the chief minister's residence later in the evening in which Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken will also participate.

(With inputs from agencies)