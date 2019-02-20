App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan notifies 10% quota in government recruitment

Families in the general category earning a gross annual income of Rs 8 lakh or more from all sources will be excluded from the quota.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the economically backward in the general category, following the decision taken at the Centre.

The state's Department of Personnel (DoP) issued the notification on February 19 night, saying that the quota for direct recruitment shall be in addition to the existing reservation.

Families in the general category earning a gross annual income of Rs 8 lakh or more from all sources will be excluded from the quota.

Also excluded are people whose families own five acre or more of agriculture land, a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft or above, a residential plot of 100 sq yard or above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards in other areas.

Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill approving the quota in government jobs and educational institutes.

The DoP has also increased the limit for the creamy layer in the more backward classes (MBC) and backward classes (BC) to Rs 8 lakh annual income from an earlier limit of Rs 4.30 lakh.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.