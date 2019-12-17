Rajasthan govt's priority to ensure good health of citizens: Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will introduce the Right to Health so that every citizen remains healthy in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday. After flagging off a run for 'Nirogi Rajasthan' at Albert Hall here, the CM said the government's priority was ensuring good health of citizens and it was working in that direction.

“We want that every citizen remains healthy and it is the responsibility of the government also. Therefore, we are bringing right to health. We have made 'Nirogi Rajasthan' theme for the state and hence we are going to introduce the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign,” he told reporters here.

The run was organised as part of a series of events to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government.

The Nirogi Rajasthan campaign will be formally launched on Wednesday.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, the CM said the former Congress government (2008-13) led by him had introduced free medicines and diagnosis scheme and has expanded the scheme this time.

"We want to make Rajasthan a leading state in healthcare services,” he said.

He said people will be made aware through the mass campaign 'Nirogi Rajasthan'. Under the campaign, curbing adulteration and drug de-addiction will also be focused.

"Effective action against adulteration will be taken. There will be no compromises and the guilty will be given stern punishment. We have already banned e-cigarette and hookah bars,” he said.

The mass campaign is aimed at creating awareness about diseases like cancer, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, pulmonary diseases, stroke, depression and population control among others.