Rajasthan govt signs 4,192 MoUs, LoIs of Rs 10.44 lakh crore ahead of investment summit

As many as 4,192 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent (LoI) involving investment commitment of Rs 10.44 lakh crore in the state have been signed ahead of the Invest Rajasthan summit which is starting from October 7. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the theme of the two-day summit is 'Committed. Delivered' in which nearly 3,000 delegates from the country and abroad will take part. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the theme of the two-day summit is 'Committed.

Gehlot said that MoUs and LoIs were signed with companies during various road shows in the cities of the country and abroad from November last year to September this year and of them, 520 MoUs/LoIs have been executed and 1,160 are under execution. The chief minister will inaugurate the summit on October 7 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Sharing the details of the summit at a press conference at his residence, the chief minister said that parallel sectoral conclaves will also be held in the two-day programmes. No MoU will be signed during the summit and the inauguration and foundation laying of some of the projects for which MoUs have been signed will be done during the summit. He said that the state government has taken several important steps in the interest of investors and introduced Rajasthan investment promotion scheme-2019, handicrafts policy, MSME policy etc.

According to an official note, industrialists L N Mittal, Gautam Adani, C K Birla, Anil Agrawal etc. have given their consent to attend the summit. When asked that Gautam Adani is often targeted (by the Congress) and he is also invited for the summit, Gehlot said that employment generation is the priority of the state government and when any industrialist comes and invests while following all compliances and conditions, then the state's revenue increases which is used for development.

He also targeted the media saying that sometimes the media plays the role of kingmaker and run news as per liking and disliking which eventually causes loss to the credibility of the media because the common sense of people is extraordinary and they understand everything. NRI conclave, Future Ready Sectors conclave, Startup conclave, Tourism conclave, and Agribusiness conclave will be held on the first day on October 7 and on the second day on October 8, MSME conclave will be held.

The chief minister said that there is no labour unrest in the state and the law and order situation and environment is also conducive for industrial development in the state. Talking about the schemes and programmes of his government, the chief minister said that his government has launched several revolutionary schemes and programmes which should be implemented at the national level.

While highlighting the revival of the old pension scheme for government employees, Rajasthan government health scheme (RGHS), Indira Gandhi Urban employment guarantee scheme, Indira Rasoi scheme, Udaan scheme for free sanitary pad distribution among others, Gehlot said that PM Narendra Modi should implement such schemes across the country. "Rajasthan has taken several revolutionary steps and introduced schemes. Such schemes should be implemented in the country, he said.

The chief minister said that time has come for providing social security for people.