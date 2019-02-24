App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt releases rules for providing pension to small, marginalised farmers

Implementing the promise made in the poll manifesto, the Congress government decided to provide Rs 1,000 monthly pension to small and marginalised farmers above 75 years of age, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The rules for Rajasthan Social Security for Elderly Farmers Pension Scheme, 2019, has been released by the government, which, following its implementation, will put a burden of Rs 990 crore on the state exchequer. The rules will come into effect from March 1, 2019.

The government will also provide Rs 750 monthly pension to small and marginalised women farmers above 55 years of age and male farmers above 58 years respectively without any regular source of income.

According to an official statement, there are nearly 30 lakh small and marginalised farmers Rajasthan, of which nearly 19 lakh are taking benefit of various social security schemes.

In such a case, around 11 lakh farmers will be able to get the benefits of pension under the scheme, statement said. The scheme will be implemented by social justice and empowerment department, it said.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

