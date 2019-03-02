App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan government to increase grant for cow shelters: Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister suggested people to hand over stray cattle to cow shelters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan government will soon increase the grant for cow shelters so that the cattle are fed well, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on March 2. Addressing the 'Gau Raksha Sammelan', attended by the owners of cows shelters here, Gehlot said non-lactating cows should not be abandoned and efforts should be made to look after them.

"I understand that the grant given to cow shelter is not enough to feed cows. A decision will be taken soon for increasing the grant for cow shelters so that cows are fed well. Cow shelter managers run the shelters with the help of donation amount, grant but despite that they face difficulties," he said.

He said he has directed the finance department officials to release the pending grant for cow shelters.

Pointing out towards the problem of stray animals, Gehlot said that non-lactating cows are abandoned and such cattle roam around streets and cause accidents.

"When cow is considered 'Mata', how can she be disowned? How can you see her eating food out of garbage? The cattle should be looked after. It is the responsibility of the society to look after them," he said.

The chief minister suggested people to hand over stray cattle to cow shelters.

Gehlot said cow shelters should have the first right on pasture lands and such lands should be protected.

Gaupalan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria were among others present at the day-long event.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 03:47 pm

