Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan former CM Vasundhara Raje slams Congress, asks what their governments did for 55 years

The BJP leader also charged that the previous UPA government was involved in rampant corruption and coal scam and 2G scam took place in their rule.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Attacking Congress on its tagline 'Ab Hoga Nyay', former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on April 16 questioned what the party and its governments were doing for 55 years if they are now talking of 'Nyay'.

The BJP leader also charged that the previous UPA government was involved in rampant corruption and coal scam and 2G scam took place in their rule.

“The Congress president is seen hugging an elderly woman in posters these days with the tagline 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. If they are talking of 'Nyay' with promise of 72,000 yearly, then what their government did in 55 years,” Raje said at a rally in Sikar.

The former chief minister also targeted the Congress government in the state, saying all developmental works have stopped and there is no progress in any sector.

“The work of Gaurav path construction has stopped, social security schemes and works have suffered a lot. People are disappointed with the Congress rule in the state,” Raje said in the rally in support of party candidate from Sikar Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 01:48 pm

