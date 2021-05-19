MARKET NEWS

Rajasthan: Congress MLA close to Sachin Pilot sends his resignation to assembly speaker

Hemaram Choudhary, who represents Gudamalani seat in the Assembly, was among 19 Congress legislators, led by former Deputy CM Pilot, who had rebelled against Gehlot last year

Moneycontrol Contributor
May 19, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and legislator from Barmer in Rajasthan, Hemaram Choudhary, considered close to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, has resigned from his assembly seat, a development that many see as a sign of yet another crisis brewing in the state Congress.

Choudhary, who has been a sharp critic of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said he had sent his resignation letter to Gehlot and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and will share the reasons for the move once the resignation is accepted.

“I have submitted my resignation to the speaker, CP Joshi and CM Ashok Gehlot. I had resigned earlier, but it was not accepted. I have been MLA for two-and-a-half years, and have done enough politics. I will speak on the reason behind the resignation, once it is accepted,” Choudhary, 73, was quoted in a report in Hindustan Times.

The resignation letter has been received on email and “action will be taken as per rules,” officials of Assembly secretariat said. They said action will be taken as per rules.

Choudhary, who represents Gudamalani seat in the Assembly, was among 19 Congress legislators, led by former Deputy CM Pilot, who had rebelled against  Gehlot last year

Many reports in local media suggest that discontent is brewing in the Pilot camp again as many leaders think that the Chief Minister has not lived up to the agreement reached upon between the two camps after last year’s truce. Pilot-led revolt had last year threatened Gehlot government before the Congress’ top leadership brokered peace between the two camps.

Choudhary, who has been MLA for six terms has been critical of Gehlot government. A report in Indian Express said he in unhappy since he was, of late, being sidelined in local politics, even as the political capital of Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary, an MLA from Barmer's Baytoo seat, rose.

Choudhary had resigned earlier too. In 2019 during the first session of the reconstituted assembly, he sent his resignation reportedly for not been made the minister in the Gehlot government.

As revenue minister in Gehlot’s previous cabinet in 2008-2013, he had offered to quit before the 2013 elections over differences with another MLA.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, who spoke with Chaudhary, said it was a ‘family’ issue.

“Hemaram-ji is our party’s senior and respected leader. After getting to know about his resignation, I spoke to him. This is a family issue and will be resolved soon,” he said.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the resignation indicated that there was no internal democracy in Rajasthan Congress.
TAGS: #Congress #Congress leader Sachin Pilot #Current Affairs #Government of Rajasthan (GoR) #Hemaram Choudhary #India #Politics #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
first published: May 19, 2021 10:23 am

