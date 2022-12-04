 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan Congress fully united, focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra historic in state: Sachin Pilot

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Pilot also slammed the BJP for taking potshots at the Congress over his differences with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that ”sounds rich” coming from the BJP which has at least a dozen claimants for the post of chief minister.

Dismissing apprehensions that infighting may affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the party’s state unit is ”fully united” and focussed on ensuring that the Yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states.

”There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan,” Pilot told PTI in an interview on a day the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan.

Asked about apprehensions about the yatra’s fate in Rajasthan following the events leading up to it with Gehlot attacking him in an interview with NDTV, Pilot dismissed the apprehensions as ”stories put out in the media”.

”As far as Rahul (Gandhi) ji’s Bharat jodo yatra is concerned, there is complete unanimity in the party and we are working together to make it a success,” Pilot said.

”So there is no question of individuals - A, B or C. As a party we have worked hard to form a government and Rahul ji’s yatra will only add to the efforts towards the next election in 12 months’ time,” the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. Pointing out that Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, was in Jaipur last week, Pilot said there was a long discussion on various aspects of the yatra and how to mobilise all workers and lakhs of people were set to join it.