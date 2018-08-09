App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Congress considers separate policy for Dalits in assembly poll manifesto

The party's strategy, including this policy on scheduled castes (SC), is likely come up for discussion when Rahul Gandhi visits Jaipur on August 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Considering the Dalit vote count in the last assembly election in Rajasthan, the Congress is planning to incorporate a policy stance on Dalits this time around to woo voters from their community.

The party's strategy, including this policy on scheduled castes (SC), is likely come up for discussion when Rahul Gandhi visits Jaipur on August 11, a top Congress official told The Economic Times.

The Congress will prepare district-wise agendas to attract Dalit voters, who account for a fifth of the state's population.

This is not the first time that the Congress has focused on the weaker sections of society in its policy stance before an election.

In Uttar Pradesh, it had promised free education, housing, safe water, power, jobs and free medical facilities for Dalits in its eight-point 'Dalit Manifesto'. A similar stance was adopted in other state elections.

Congress leaders say that the party is committed towards the development of the backward and weaker sections in Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan would also have similar promises in its Dalit manifesto. We have been asked to give our inputs," a senior Congress leader was quoted as saying.

"We are planning to launch a separate manifesto for the scheduled castes community," another Congress leader reportedly said.

In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly election, the Congress had lost all the 34 seats reserved for SCs, and the Dalits had voted in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Even when the Congress had formed the government in 2008, it could only win 18 of these 34 seats.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 03:18 pm

