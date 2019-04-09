Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son files nomination from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat and exuded confidence that he will win his first election. After filing his nomination papers, Vaibhav Gehlot said he has received a huge response from the public.

“I know issues of Jodhpur well, what are needs of people, where bridges and underpasses are required and how issues of water supply and electricity are to be addressed. They all are on my mind. I am going to win elections,” he said.

“People have showed faith in me and supported my candidature. I thank the party and public for giving me chance,” he said.

Union minister of state and sitting Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh is BJP's candidate in Jodhpur, a constituency with 19.34 lakh voters which is going to poll on April 29.