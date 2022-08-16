Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day Gujarat tour from today

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a three-day tour of Gujarat from Tuesday to review the Congress's preparedness for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

This will be Gehlot's first visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat after being appointed the Congress's senior observer for the state Assembly polls.

Gehlot will begin his tour from Surat where he will interact with Congress leaders from south Gujarat zone before leaving for Rajkot, a state party spokesperson said. In Rajkot, the Congress veteran will meet party leaders of the Saurashtra zone later in the day.

On Wednesday, he will be in Vadodara to meet leaders and discuss the party's election preparedness in the central zone. He will reach Ahmedabad the same day and meet leaders from the north zone in the evening, on Thursday, Gehlot will interact with mediapersons in Ahmedabad, the spokesperson said.

The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as the senior observer for the Gujarat elections.

During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee's in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.