English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day Gujarat tour from today

    This will be Gehlot's first visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat after being appointed the Congress's senior observer for the state Assembly polls.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a three-day tour of Gujarat from Tuesday to review the Congress's preparedness for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

    This will be Gehlot's first visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat after being appointed the Congress's senior observer for the state Assembly polls.

    Gehlot will begin his tour from Surat where he will interact with Congress leaders from south Gujarat zone before leaving for Rajkot, a state party spokesperson said. In Rajkot, the Congress veteran will meet party leaders of the Saurashtra zone later in the day.

    On Wednesday, he will be in Vadodara to meet leaders and discuss the party's election preparedness in the central zone. He will reach Ahmedabad the same day and meet leaders from the north zone in the evening, on Thursday, Gehlot will interact with mediapersons in Ahmedabad, the spokesperson said.

    The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as the senior observer for the Gujarat elections.

    Close
    During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee's in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Gujarat #India #Politics #Rajasthan
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 08:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.