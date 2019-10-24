Rajasthan bypolls: Ruling Congress leading in both seats

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.
Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on October 21.
In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes.
The margin on the Khinwara seat was higher initially but it was reduced considerably in the later rounds.
