App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 164
INC+ : 96

Need 49 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan bypolls: Ruling Congress leading in both seats

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on October 21.

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.

In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes.

Close

The margin on the Khinwara seat was higher initially but it was reduced considerably in the later rounds.

related news

BJP-RLP alliance candidate Narayan Beniwal is trailing in this seat.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:59 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.