Rajasthan bypolls: Ruling Congress leading in both seats

Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on October 21.

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.

In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes.

The margin on the Khinwara seat was higher initially but it was reduced considerably in the later rounds.

BJP-RLP alliance candidate Narayan Beniwal is trailing in this seat.For full coverage, click here. The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .