App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Budget: Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 1,000 crore farmers' welfare fund, infra projects

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan assembly, Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 10 presented the Budget for 2019-20 which proposed a Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare apart from various schemes in irrigation, renewable energy and health sectors.

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan assembly, Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

He added that it is a people's Budget and has been prepared considering their sentiments and suggestions.

Close

"We have made efforts to include the suggestions and sentiments of the people. The Budget was prepared after discussion with all sections of the society. Achieving new heights in development would be priority of the state government," Gehlot said while presenting the Budget.

related news

Gehlot announced a Rs 1,000 crore farmers' welfare fund, a policy for new and renewable energy projects, set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat.

The chief minister also announced Rs 927 crore for state highways, Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, new policy for electric vehicles, and said no permission will be required for MSMEs for the first three years.

He also announced including 104 types of new medicines in the state government's free medicine scheme and Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the CM Youth Employment Scheme. Besides, 75,000 vacant positions will be filled in various government departments to provide jobs to the youth.

The chief minister also criticised the previous BJP government for improper implementation of the UDAY scheme in the state. He said the previous government had claimed that Discoms will be rescued from financial crisis, but the scheme was implemented without planning.

He said the state's debt has increased due to poor financial planning of the previous government, which took huge loans without much thought.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.