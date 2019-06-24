Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's Rajasthan unit chief, Madan Lal Saini, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 24, a party spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Saini, who was also a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, was 75.

He was shifted to Delhi two days back owing to his deteriorating health conditions. Earlier, he was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur due to infection in the lungs.



The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2019



Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/KGvg99RhXK

— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 24, 2019

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss.

May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 24, 2019

Saini was appointed as the chief of BJP in 2018, months before the state went to polls.

Saini was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who had held various posts in the party, including in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and as the national general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to be adjourned on June 25 after obituary reference. As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, sources pointed out.