you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75

Saini was appointed as the chief of BJP in 2018, months before the state went to polls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's Rajasthan unit chief, Madan Lal Saini, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 24, a party spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Saini, who was also a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, was 75.

He was shifted to Delhi two days back owing to his deteriorating health conditions. Earlier, he was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur due to infection in the lungs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said that Saini's passing is a "major loss for the BJP family".

The office of the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, also tweeted its condolences.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a tweet, said that he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about Saini's passing.

Saini was appointed as the chief of BJP in 2018, months before the state went to polls.

Saini was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who had held various posts in the party, including in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and as the national general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to be adjourned on June 25 after obituary reference. As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, sources pointed out.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan

