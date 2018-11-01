Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Will national parties turn the tide on bleak representation of women?

The Congress party in Rajasthan is facing flak from the ruling BJP in Rajasthan over naming only seven women in a 123-member committee for Sikar district, after Rahul Gandhi’s tall claims of increasing the representation of women in governance.

The Rajasthan unit of Congress declared the jumbo committee on October 30, with one general secretary, 26 vice-presidents, 34 general secretaries, 37 secretaries, 21 co-secretaries, two spokespersons and one treasurer. The committee will be headed by PS Jat. The committee has only seven women members.

This comes in at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been advocating increasing representation and participation of women in governance and politics during his rallies across the desert state. At a rally in the Sangwara town of Dungarpur district, the Gandhi scion even said he wanted to see more women candidates in these elections, otherwise he won’t approve the list.

However, the Gandhi scion’s rhetoric seems to be hollow now. In fact, in 2013 assembly polls, the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party gave 24 tickets to female candidates out of the 200 seats it fielded, accounting for a meagre 12 percent. Again, in the 2008 assembly elections, the party gave tickets to only 23 women out of the total 200 seats it contested for. Congress formed the government and there were four women ministers, which included cabinet rank to Bina Kak.

This is ironically the same year when the UPA government, led by the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, had introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upper house of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the BJP is not far behind its arch nemesis as far as representation of women in governance is concerned. In 2013, the saffron party gave tickets to 26 women out of the 200 seats that it contested for, accounting for 13 percent. Vasundhara Raje was made chief minister and four women ministers were appointed, which included a cabinet minister rank to Kiran Maheshwari. In the previous 2008 assembly elections, the BJP handed tickets to 32 female candidates out of the total 193 seats it fought.

The total number of voters in Rajasthan is 4.74 crore, of which 2.27 crore are women.

While both the parties are boasting of increasing the representation of women in their parties and other ranks in the governance, the reality seems to be a far cry from that rhetoric. Once the parties release their list of candidates, their claims can be cross-checked in black and white.