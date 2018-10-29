App
Oct 29, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan

Live updates of the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan where Congress is hoping to oust Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government

  • Oct 29, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan

    Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday announced that she will contest the upcoming election from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district.

    "I have a 30-year-old connection with the people of Jhalawar. The people here have showered love and affection. I have done whatever I could do for Jhalawar and Baran districts," she said.

    Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat -- in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

    She said although her focus would be to win all the 200 Assembly seats, special attention would be on 100 seats, PTI has reported.

    Raje exuded confidence that the BJP would form a majority government in the state once again.

  • Oct 29, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Key dates

    Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
    Last date of nominations: November 19
    Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
    Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
    Polling date: December 7

  • Oct 29, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Rajasthan voting, counting dates

    The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.

    Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.

  • Oct 29, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.

    Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking to retain power. Reports and opinion polls suggest there exists very high anti-incumbency sentiment against the Raje government.

    The state has swung between BJP and the Indian National Congress in the last two decades.

    Congress, led by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former union minister Sachin Pilot is aiming to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and caste equations in the elections.

    Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Rajasthan.

