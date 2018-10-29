Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan

Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday announced that she will contest the upcoming election from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district.

"I have a 30-year-old connection with the people of Jhalawar. The people here have showered love and affection. I have done whatever I could do for Jhalawar and Baran districts," she said.

Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat -- in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

She said although her focus would be to win all the 200 Assembly seats, special attention would be on 100 seats, PTI has reported.

Raje exuded confidence that the BJP would form a majority government in the state once again.