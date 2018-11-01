Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: PM Modi asks BJP workers to inform people about development work

PM Modi asks BJP workers to inform masses about development work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to inform the masses about the development works the party's government had done in these states and also told them to remind the people about the poor governance when the opposition was in power.

He was having a video interaction with BJP workers, asking them to go to people with a three-point agenda -- development, fast development and development for all, according to a PTI report.