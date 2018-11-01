Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: PM Modi asks BJP workers to inform people about development work

Live now
Nov 01, 2018 07:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to inform the masses about the development works the party's government had done in these states and also told them to remind the people about the poor governance when the opposition was in power.
He was having a video interaction with BJP workers, asking them to go to people with a three-point agenda -- development, fast development and development for all, according to a PTI report.
Poll manifesto will be ready by mid-November: Congress leader
The Congress' election manifesto in Rajasthan would be ready by the second week of November and suggestions from the public are being sought, a senior party leader said yesterday.
"The Congress manifesto will be a public manifesto. We are seeking opinion from the public. We will also seek people's suggestions on digital platform before finalising the manifesto," Harish Chaudhary, chairman of the party manifesto committee, told reporters.
AAP has upped the ante as far as campaigning in Rajasthan is concerned.
AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released the manifesto on October 29. The party is now putting out its highlights on their social media accounts, including door-step delivery of goverment services.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot hits out at the BJP on various issues
Sachin Pilot attacked the BJP government for not implementing food security schemes and "exploiting the poor, the labourers and farmers in the state". Pilot even hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for questioning the representation of women in the party and portfolio holders during the UPA government. He said, " She forgets that it was the Congress that had proposed the bill for 33 percent reservation in Parliament"
Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal floats new party
Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal launched Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday and claimed that the outfit in alliance with other "like-minded" parties will emerge as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan.
Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) president and former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari extended support to the RLP at a rally to announce the formation of the new party where national vice president of Rashtriya Lokdal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary and member of national executive of Samajwadi Party Sanjay Lathar were also present, according to a PTI report.
Beniwal and Tiwari had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a number of issues, including agriculture distress. Beniwal was elected on BJP ticket in 2008 from Khinvsar and later as an independent candidate in 2013. He has had held rallies in Barmer, Sikar, Bikaner and Nagaur in past few months.
AAP declares manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly Polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared their manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 29 at a rally in Jaipur.
The manifesto, titled "Badli Hai Dilli, Ab Badlengey Rajasthan”, was announced in the presence of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held his first rally in Rajasthan today.
Kejriwal announced that his party will be contesting for all the 200 assembly constituencies.
Gopal Sharma, AAP Media in-charge, also announced that the Kejriwal will hold more rallies in the poll-bound state in the days to come.
Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday announced that she will contest the upcoming election from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district.
"I have a 30-year-old connection with the people of Jhalawar. The people here have showered love and affection. I have done whatever I could do for Jhalawar and Baran districts," she said.
Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat -- in 2003, 2008 and 2013.
She said although her focus would be to win all the 200 Assembly seats, special attention would be on 100 seats, PTI has reported.
Raje exuded confidence that the BJP would form a majority government in the state once again.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
Last date of nominations: November 19
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.
Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking to retain power. Reports and opinion polls suggest there exists very high anti-incumbency sentiment against the Raje government.
The state has swung between BJP and the Indian National Congress in the last two decades.
Congress, led by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former union minister Sachin Pilot is aiming to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and caste equations in the elections.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Rajasthan.