Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Party workers feedback crucial in candidate selection, says Gajendra Singh

Party workers feedback crucial in selection of candidates: Gajendra Singh

Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said yesterday that the feedback of party workers would play a crucial role in selection of candidates for the assembly elections.

Shekhawat, who is heading the party's election management committee in the state, said the party's parliamentary committee will decide the final candidates. He said his committee was tasked to prepare a feedback report on winnable candidates.

"The party workers' opinion and feedback will be considered before finalising the tickets," the union minister of state for agriculture told reporters. (PTI)