Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress' manifesto to be ready by mid-November

Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal floats new party

Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal launched Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday and claimed that the outfit in alliance with other "like-minded" parties will emerge as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan.

Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) president and former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari extended support to the RLP at a rally to announce the formation of the new party where national vice president of Rashtriya Lokdal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary and member of national executive of Samajwadi Party Sanjay Lathar were also present, according to a PTI report.

Beniwal and Tiwari had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a number of issues, including agriculture distress. Beniwal was elected on BJP ticket in 2008 from Khinvsar and later as an independent candidate in 2013. He has had held rallies in Barmer, Sikar, Bikaner and Nagaur in past few months.