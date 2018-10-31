App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Arvind Kejriwal promises sops for farmers, mohalla clinics in manifesto

Kejriwal had earlier announced that his party will be contesting for all the 200 assembly constituencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 29 at a rally in Jaipur.

The manifesto, with the locution “Badli Hai Dilli, Ab Badlengey Rajasthan” was announced in the presence of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held his first rally in Rajasthan.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that his party will be contesting from all the 200 assembly constituencies.

Kejriwal promised the electorate several benefits in case AAP was voted to power, including quality and affordable education, a better healthcare model based on Delhi’s mohalla clinics, and various schemes for the benefit of the locals, including doorstep delivery of government services, a scheme he recently launched in the Capital.

While addressing the rally in Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal hit out at the ruling BJP for inflicting damage on farmers through their social security schemes. He said, “This crop insurance scheme is a sham... It should be immediately abolished. In fact, it can very well be described as the BJP’s dacoity scheme.”

The AAP convenor also promised various sops for farmers, including compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare of farming land and uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours a day.

Kejriwal, who was in Jaipur to kickstart his campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crop insurance policy was a “sham” which was “fleecing the farmers”.

Targeting the Congress for not doing enough for farmers during their term, Kejriwal asked the people to oust the two national parties and vote for the AAP instead.

He said, “The people of Delhi did it. They kicked out the 100-year-old Congress and the 40-year-old BJP. I can see an identical atmosphere of change in Rajasthan. The key to change is in your hands."

Before kickstarting his campaign, Kejriwal went to Shaheed Smarak, where farmer leader Rampal Jat has been staging an indefinite hunger strike for at least a week. He offered him a glass of juice to break his fast.

Gopal Sharma, AAP media in-charge, announced that Kejriwal will hold more rallies in the poll-bound state in the days to come.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #assembly elections 2018 #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

