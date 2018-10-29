Election Commission organises marathon in Rajasthan to encourage people to vote

With an aim to encourage people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election, authorities organised a marathon in the state's capital "Let's Vote Jaipur" on October 28.

A 5-kilometer half marathon was organised from Ramniwas Bagh to Gandhi Circle and a 10-kilometer marathon was organised from Ramniwas Bagh to MNIT (Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur).

Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar said the objective was to promote fitness along with raising awareness among people to strengthen the democracy by voting in the upcoming polls.

Kumar urged the eligible voters to get their names added in the electoral rolls.

He said that those who have completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2018, can also get their names added till November 9, which is the last date of filing nomination papers.