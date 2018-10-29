App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Vasundhara Raje to contest from home-turf Jhalrapatan

Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat – in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on October 28 that she will contest the upcoming Assembly election in the state from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district.

"I have a 30-year-old connection with the people of Jhalawar. The people here have showered love and affection. I have done whatever I could do for Jhalawar and Baran districts," she said.

Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat – in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

She said although her focus would be to win all the 200 Assembly seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, special attention would be on 100 seats.

Raje exuded confidence that the BJP would form a majority government in the state once again.

She said BJP workers have created a situation that Congress's PM-face Rahul Gandhi is forced to hold Assembly-level public meetings.

"In the 2008 Assembly election, the BJP was eight seats away from making government in the state. The BJP had won 78 seats despite tough circumstances. Also, four seats were won by the JD(U) and the BJP dissidents. The Congress had won 96 seats," the chief minister said.

"Of the eight seats, six seats were from Jhalawar and Baran districts. People of Jhalawar-Baran would not make any mistake this time and saffron would bloom in the state again," she added.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 08:06 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 #Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.