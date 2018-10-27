Defections galore ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled on December 7, leaders are switching parties, Hindustan Times has reported.

The Congress district president of Dholpur joined the BJP on October 26 while the BJP’s Jaipur district president switched to the Opposition party.

Ashok Sharma, son of Congress leader Banwarilal Sharma, joined the saffron party in the presence of MPs Dushyant Singh and Arjum Ram Meghwal, and ministers Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria at BJP office in Jaipur.

Sharma told mediapersons that he joined the BJP as he was impressed with the work that Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje had done to solve the problem of drinking water in Dholpur.

Sharma also said even though his father has worked with the Grand Old Party for more than two decades, he was never given a place in the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC). Adding that the Congress has double standards due to which party workers are unhappy, Sharma announced that he will now work as "ordinary worker with the BJP" for the development of the Dholpur area.

Rathore told the media that Ashok's entry to the BJP will further strengthen the party's foothold in eastern Rajasthan. “This is just the trailer. The film is yet to be screened. Wait and watch who else will join the BJP. The Congress is a divided house and there is a long line of those who want to join the BJP,” Rathore told the publication.

Meanwhile, in Sikar, four BJP leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The four leaders are Mool Chand Meena, BJP zila pramukh of Jaipur; Bindu Choudhary, ex-zila pramukh of Nagaur district and sister of minister Ajay Singh Kilak; Narayan Ram Beda, former MLA; and Jat leader Vijay Poonia, whose wife Usha Poonia was tourism minister in previous Raje government.

Besides, Zamindara Party leader Shimla Nayak, who contested the 2013 polls from Anoopgarh, also joined the party.

Last week, BJP leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh had joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Manvendra claimed that the saffron party disregarded his father at the national level, while the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government targeted him after his father was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Rajasthan.

While both the national parties are accusing each other of infighting, it seems that both have been infected with the same disease, with party leaders abandoning their own and joining the opposite bloc.