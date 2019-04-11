App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raj Thackeray, Dhananjay Munde in demand to campaign for Congress

The MNS, which is not contesting the polls, is not a part of the grand alliance being led by the Congress and NCP against the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NS chief Raj Thackeray and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde are among the non-Congress leaders, who are in demand from the grand old party to canvas for its candidates in Maharashtra, sources said.

Thackeray, known as a fiery orator, is likely to campaign for Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and senior leader Sushilkumar Shinde in Nanded and Solapur constituencies respectively.

There is also a possibility of him campaigning for Congress candidates in some seats in Mumbai, they said.

These seats go to polls in second and fourth phases of the general polls.

related news

The MNS, which is not contesting the polls, is not a part of the grand alliance being led by the Congress and NCP against the BJP.

According to the source, the Congress had also requested Munde, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, to campaign for its candidates in 10 seats- Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur and Yavatmal (phase 1); Nanded and Hingoli (phase 2); Jalna and Aurangabad (phase 3) and Dhule (phase 4).

The first phase polling is underway on April 11.

Of these seats, Munde has already campaigned in Yavatmal-Washim seat (Congress leader Manikrao Thakare is contesting from there), Hingoli, Wardha and Nanded, the sources said.

Munde will canvas for Shinde in Solapur on Friday, they added.

"The problem the Congress is faced with is that it does not have leaders known for their oratory skills. Thackeray has taken the Prime Minister head-on and is attracting people at his rallies," the sources said.

"Munde, too, is an effective orator. It is hoped rallies of the two leaders among others will help send across the message against the BJP effectively and consolidate votes," they added.

Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, who died in 2012, is considered to be the last leader in Maharashtra Congress known for his oratory skills.

The second, third and fourth phase polling will be held on April 18, April 23 and April 29 respectively.

The Congress and NCP are contesting the polls in Maharashtra, which has 48 Parliamentary seats, as part of the grand alliance. The Congress has fielded candidates on 25 seats, while the NCP is contesting 19 constituencies.

The two parties have shared remaining four seats with allies.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.