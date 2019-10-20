Rain likely in many parts of Maharashtra during polling day

Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on October 21 when 8.98 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats.

In Western Maharashtra, Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday, while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.

The IMD on October 20 predicted that "thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds" was very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to be rain-free during Monday.

Voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

According to data from Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on October 20 , Kolhapur received 46 mm of rain, Satara 89 mm, Parbhani 96 mm and Pune 38 mm.