 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul's disqualification 'dictatorship of BJP', voice of opposition can't be suppressed: AAP

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "It is very unfortunate... Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is the dictatorship of the BJP and they will not succeed in suppressing the voice of opposition".

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI/File )

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha a dictatorial move and asserted that the BJP will not be able to suppress the voice of the opposition.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

The former Wayanad MP attended Lok Sabha on Friday briefly as the House was adjourned for an hour soon after it convened for the day.