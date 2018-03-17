App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 17, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul to start 3rd leg of tour in poll-bound Karnataka from Mar20

Gandhi, who visited northern parts of the state in the earlier two rounds, will be touring the south coastal and Malnad regions during his two-day visit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul  Gandhi will kickstart the third leg of his election campaign  in poll bound Karnataka from March 20.

Gandhi, who visited northern parts of the state in the earlier two rounds, will be touring the south coastal and  Malnad regions during his two-day visit.

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru that has  strong BJP presence, and Hassan, the home district of former  Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda  will be part of the Congress president's visit this time.

Continuing with his visit to religious places, as done in the last two rounds, Gandhi will visit Gokarnatheswara temple, Rosario church, Ullal dargah, Sringeri  Sharadamba temple and also Sringeri mutt.

He will also be meeting Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Sri  Bharati Tirtha Swamiji of the Sringeri mutt.

According to the schedule released to the media, Gandhi will be addressing several corner and public meetings during his visit.

Meetings with senior state party leadership, local  leaders and interaction with students of Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University, Sringeri, are part of his itinerary.

The Congress president is once again expected to tour the state, in old Mysuru region on March 24 and 25.

He is scheduled to tour Mysuru, Mandya and  Chamarajanagara districts, and is expected to address a mega  rally at Maharaja ground in Mysuru on March 25 evening, Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah had said recently.

tags #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC