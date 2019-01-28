App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address farmer meet during Chhattisgarh visit

During his day-long visit, Gandhi will take part in a programme, titled 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Monday to address a convention of farmers.

During his day-long visit, Gandhi will take part in a programme, titled 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan', to be held at Rajyotsav Mela ground in Naya Raipur at 2 pm, said a party spokesperson.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia on January 27 took stock of the preparation for the function meant to express gratitude to people and farmers for voting the party to power in the state, he said.

This will be the Congress chief's first visit to Chhattisgarh after his party formed the government last month.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in the November assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats and ending the 15-year-old BJP rule.

During the function, beneficiary farmers will be distributed loan waiver certificates, the spokesperson added.

A large number of farmers from across the state, including the Naxal-affected Bastar division, will participate in the event, he claimed.

Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power while campaigning for the assembly polls and the promise was fulfilled within three hours of the formation of the Congress government, the spokesperson added.

Loans to the tune of over Rs 6,100 crore of 16.60 lakh farmers have been written off, he said.

Implementing another pre-poll promise, the paddy is being procured at a rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal from farmers in the state, the spokesperson added.

Besides, the Congress government has waived outstanding irrigation tax amounting to Rs 207 crore of 15 lakh farmers, he added.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

