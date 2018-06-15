Rahul targets RSS, BJP over beating, parading naked of two minors in Maharashtra village

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of two minor boys from a backward community allegedly being beaten up after being paraded naked in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

The two boys were allegedly beaten and paraded naked for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste. Gandhi accused the RSS and the BJP of spreading "poisonous politics of hatred" in the country.

Gandhi further said that "history will not forgive us" if this is not opposed.

"In Maharashtra, these Dalit children's mere offence was that they were bathing in an 'upper caste' well.

"Today, even humanity is trying to save itself with the support of the last straw.

"History will never forgive us if we do not oppose the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP's 'Manuwaad'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the parading of two minor boys and said he will visit the village, where the incident took place, tomorrow to ensure the victims get justice.