App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul recalls Rajiv Gandhi's achievements in IT, telecom

"This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday recalled one of his achievements in bringing the information technology and telecom revolution in the country. He said to celebrate his father's 75th birth anniversary, the Congress will organise memorial events across the country.

The former prime minister's birth anniversary falls on August 20.

"This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India.

Close

"To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

He shared a 55-second clip highlighting the IT achievements during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.