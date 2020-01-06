Rahul, Priyanka misleading minorities on amended Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Shah said Delhi bore the brunt of "riots" for four days during the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. He added that the AAP government and the Congress were responsible for it.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:20 pm