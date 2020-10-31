172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|rahul-pays-tributes-to-indira-gandhi-on-her-death-anniversary-6044041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday. The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal", here.
