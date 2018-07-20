Rahul ki jhappi! Congress president concludes his speech by hugging PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi concluded his fiery speech in Lok Sabha on Friday by giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking on the no-confidence motion moved against the government in the parliament today.

During his speech Gandhi attacked Modi government raising various issues including Rafale deal, unemployment, demonetisation, and women's safety.



#RahulJumlaStrike - "I may be 'Pappu' for you, but I have no anger against you," Rahul Gandhi ends his speech by walking across the aisle and hugging PM Modi. #RahulKiJhappi#LIVE Updates:https://t.co/uQfZOkAOOC pic.twitter.com/HuInNgYxKx

— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 20, 2018

Gandhi while concluding the speech said, “Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai,” and walked to Narendra Modi’s seat and gave him a hug.

Earlier, Gandhi lashed out on Modi's silence on attacks on Dalits, minorities, Adivasis; women’s safety and mob lynching.

"There are attacks on Dalits and minorities and Adivasis. But, the prime minister never says anything. When these attacks happen, the prime minister should address the nation and tell us what is in his heart," Gandhi said.

"It is being observed by people abroad that India is unable to protect our women. This has never happened in the history. This is for the first time that India has gained such a reputation."

Gandhi also attacked BJP president Amit Shah and said he along with Modi can not afford to lose power.

"The prime minister and the president of the BJP simply can not afford to lose power. The moment they lose power, other processes will start against them. Hence, there is fear, there is anger. This anger is being passed onto the country," Gandhi said.

Lok Sabha is set to vote on the motion later in the day. PM Narendra Modi will also address the parliament before the vote.