 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi's speeches are creating tremors: Stalin

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Heaping praises on the country's first Prime Minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, Stalin said the country needs leaders like him and Mahatma Gandhi to uphold values like secularism and equality.

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday hailed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said his speeches were creating tremors.

Heaping praises on the country's first Prime Minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, Stalin said the country needs leaders like him and Mahatma Gandhi to uphold values like secularism and equality.

The DMK President was speaking after releasing a book on Nehru, 'Mamanithar Nehru,' written by senior state Congress leader A Gopanna, here.

Stalin said Nehru "was a true democrat, a symbol of parliamentary democracy. That is why all democratic forces hail him."

In an apparent jibe at the ruling BJP at the Centre, he said while even important issues are not being allowed to be discussed in Parliament today, Nehru had encouraged opposing views. "We are reminded of Nehru now, even as public sector undertakings are being closed down."

"Today's political situation shows us the true value of Nehru. Just like Tamil Nadu needs (EVR)Periyar, Anna (CN Annadurai) and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) after all these years, India needs Gandhi and Nehru to establish federalism, equality, secularism, brotherhood, equality...," he said.