App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's resignation letter will reinvigorate party, says Ashok Gehlot

Gandhi had publicly released his four-page resignation letter on social media recently.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 5 described the resignation letter of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a document that will strengthen the party once again.

"I think that the letter in itself has become a document which will reinvigorate the Congress in the coming days. For anyone who comes forward to fight against the ideology of the RSS and the BJP with us, the letter will serve as a motivation," Gehlot said.

He said the resignation letter held a big message with "many things hidden in it.

Close

"Every Congress worker should read his four-page message at least 10 times. All party workers, office-bearers, legislators and ministers should read it. There are many things hidden in it," Gehlot told reporters.

Gandhi had publicly released his four-page resignation letter on social media recently.

Holding accountability critical for the future growth of the party, Gandhi had said rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people would have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.