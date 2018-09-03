Rahul Gandhi's representative asks partymen to work to strengthen Congress

Chandra Kant Dubey, the representative of Congress president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday called on the party workers to "leave no stone unturned" to strengthen the party organisation at all levels.

He was addressing a meeting of party workers at the Congress office in Gauriganj. District Congress president Yogendra Mishra chaired the meeting.

Dubey alleged that the BJP-led central and state governments are "great propagandists and expert liars", which, he added, "must be exposed".

Meanwhile, Mishra asked the party workers to connect with 'Project Shakti' -- the communication bridge between Gandhi and the party's booth-level functionaries -- and try to get others to join it.

In the meeting, it was decided to collect funds for flood-hit people of Kerala.

Senior party leaders Ashok Dubey, Anil Singh, N B Singh and Dharmendra Shukla attended the meeting.