App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's public speeches have high humour quotient: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a jibe at the Congresss 'Nyay' scheme, that promises to provide Rs 72,000 per year to the five crore poorest families, Fadnavis said Gandhi is not sure from where money for the programme will come.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 18 took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his speeches have high "humour quotient" and he need not be taken seriously.

Addressing a poll rally at Sankhalim in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Shripad Naik, he said Gandhi's speeches are known for his curses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also for their "humour quotient".

"Rahul Gandhi's speeches are known for two things. One is that he utters curses against Prime Minister Modi and second is that he is known for his jokes," Fadnavis said.

"Like the way television channels run their serials with disclaimers that they are not responsible for the content, Rahul Gandhi's speeches should also be run with the disclaimer that whatever he says is not a reality," the BJP Chief Minister said.

related news

Taking a jibe at the Congress 'Nyay' scheme, that promises to provide Rs 72,000 per year to the five crore poorest families, Fadnavis said Gandhi is not sure from where money for the programme will come.

"During a press conference when Rahul Gandhi was asked from where will he source the fund for the scheme, he was confused and started looking at former Finance Minister Chidambaram," he said.

"Chidambaram reacted by saying that money is flowing in central government coffers and this can be distributed to the poor," Fadnavis said.

Money started accumulating in government coffers after Modi launched a drive against black money, he said.

"Why should the Congress distribute it? The Modi government will give it to the poor when a new government is formed," he said.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

US Confirms North Korea's Weapon Test but Says it Wasn't Ballistic Mis ...

IPL 2019 | Pandya’s Charge Took Game Away from Delhi: Amre

Twitter Cannot Make Sense Of Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Presidential Hara ...

When Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Went to His Stalker’s House ...

Hera Pheri 3 Takes a Time Leap, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Ra ...

Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Groun ...

2020 Mini Clubman Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019

Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of River, Ge ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

India to surpass UK as second-most targeted country for payment card ...

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Jet Airways high risk high return stock, says market expert SP Tulsian

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Assam records over 75% polling till 7 pm in five seats; Nowgang sees h ...

Alia Bhatt talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranve ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea join Eintracht Frankfurt, Valencia in ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with offici ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.