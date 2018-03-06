Rahul Gandhi’s missing act! Congress chief off to Singapore, Malaysia even as Niravgate thickens

Amidst an uproar over the Nirav Modi scam in Parliament, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Singapore and Malaysia to deliver a string of lectures.

Rahul, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Modi government on the scam, will be missing a chance to corner the government in the Parliament on the mega scandal that has rocked the nation.

“Rahul will be in Singapore and Malaysia from March 8 to 10,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Rahul is going to address people of India origin He will also have a closed-door meeting with industrialists of Indian origin professionals. The event is being organised by Sam Pitroda, the source added.

Rahul recently returned from Italy where he went ahead of Holi to give his “93-year-old Nani a surprise hug.”

His overseas trips come at a time when the Grand Old Party is reeling under defeats in the northeast polls and amidst a heated Parliament session.

His trips suggest that the Congress leadership is unaffected by the wave of criticism and sniggers targeted at them.

Rahul and Congress MPs on Tuesday protested against the recent PNB scam.