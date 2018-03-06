App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 06, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi’s missing act! Congress chief off to Singapore, Malaysia even as Niravgate thickens

Rahul, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Modi government on the scam, will be missing a chance to corner the government in the Parliament on the mega scandal that has rocked the nation.

Gaurav Choudhury @gauravchoudhury

Amidst an uproar over the Nirav Modi scam in Parliament, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Singapore and Malaysia to deliver a string of lectures.

Rahul, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Modi government on the scam, will be missing a chance to corner the government in the Parliament on the mega scandal that has rocked the nation.

“Rahul will be in Singapore and Malaysia from March 8 to 10,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Rahul is going to address people of India origin He will also have a closed-door meeting with industrialists of Indian origin professionals. The event is being organised by Sam Pitroda, the source added.

Rahul recently returned from Italy where he went ahead of Holi to give his “93-year-old Nani a surprise hug.”

His overseas trips come at a time when the Grand Old Party is reeling under defeats in the northeast polls and amidst a heated Parliament session.

His trips suggest that the Congress leadership is unaffected by the wave of criticism and sniggers targeted at them.

Rahul and Congress MPs on Tuesday protested against the recent PNB scam.

tags #Congress #PNB #PNB fraud #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC