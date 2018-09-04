Rahul Gandhi's Mansarovar Yatra farce, tweets Anurag Thakur attaching controversial post of Himachal Pradesh Congress leader

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has slammed a Facebook post by a former Congress legislator on the festival of Janmashtami, drawing Rahul Gandhi's attention to the "anti-Hindu" sentiment displayed there.

Former Congress MLA from Jawali in Kangra district Neeraj Bharti's post carried an illustration from the story of Krishna, watching gopis bathe in the Yamuna, and asked "Aaj Iska Janamdin Hai Kya" (Is today His birthday).

Alleging that Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a farce, the BJP chief whip in parliament stated, "Such a derogatory post under your protection is an attack on the religious sentiments of the people."

Thakur also attached two photographs with his tweet where Bharti can be seen with former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Thakur, member of Parliament from Hamirpur, said the controversial post by Bharti on Krishna showed the Congress's "anti-Hindu" mentality.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress first showed its "anti-Hindu" mentality through its stand on the Ram Sethu issue.