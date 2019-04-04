App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's journey from Amethi to Wayanad exposes Congress' 'communal character': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi's sharp attack on the main opposition party came hours after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on April 4 alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's journey from Amethi to Wayanad has exposed the "communal character" of his party.

Naqvi's sharp attack on the main opposition party came hours after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The 48-year-old Gandhi scion is also contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting out at the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Minority Affairs Minister said "Muslim League ka jhanda" (the flag of the Muslim League) and "Congress ka Agenda (the agenda of the Congress)" have been exposed.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi claimed the Congress is "expert in exploitation" of votes on a communal basis.

Naqvi claimed that the Congress granted "recognition" to Muslim League's "communal politics" by inducting it in its UPA government in 2004 for the first time after Independence.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached Wayanad to carry forward the same communal agenda of the Congress," he alleged.

The journey of the Congress president from Amethi to Wayanad "exposes the character of the Congress, which carries the veil of secularism and the bag of communalism", the BJP leader said.

The people of the country will not allow the Congress to "hijack" votes on a communal basis, he alleged.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Over 80% Rise in Number of People Seeking Help for Mental Health Issue ...

Sensex Ends 192 Points Lower Post RBI Policy

Long Travel to Work During Pregnancy may Harm Baby

ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Michel

Fitch Affirms India's Rating at 'BBB-' With Stable Outlook for 13th Ye ...

If Modi is Re-elected, He Will Change India into Totalitarian Regime, ...

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Give Best Friends Forever Goals

If Voted to Power, NC Will Review Cases Against J&K Youth, Says Omar A ...

Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.