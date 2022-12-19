 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi’s health advise to his Rajasthan ministers

Dec 19, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

The march will give access to people to put forward their grievances and ministers will get rid of their health issues such as diabetics and cholesterol, Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right) during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Congress/Twitter)

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 19 advised his party ministers in the state to take out a yatra every month to take stock of public grievances.

Gandhi who was addressing a public meeting in Alwar said, “We have a cabinet of thirty ministers in Rajasthan. Every minister should take out a march of at least 15 kilometres a month to understand their problems.“

“In my opinion, the padyatra will be beneficial both for the people of Rajasthan and the government as well,” he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has traveled more than 3,000 km and there was an overwhelming response. People came forward and expressed their ideas, shared love and compassion, he added.

The party had fixed time for youngsters, and farmers to discuss their problems in this yatra. Hundreds of people have come forward and given their suggestions as well, Gandhi added.